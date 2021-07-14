Usifo Ataga: More Suspects Arrested In Super TV Boss’ Murder

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested more suspects in connection with the murder of late Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, made this known during a parade of some suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Wednesday, without giving details.

“We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects,” he said.

Odumosu also assured the public that police would not compromise in the case, dismissing claims that one of the arrested suspected, Chidinma Ojukwu, was given a soft-landing.

The police boss had described the new claims made by Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected killer of Super TV boss as an “afterthought”.

In a video that went viral on Monday, the undergraduate denied killing the Super TV CEO – a claim that is contrary to her initial confession.

When she was paraded at the police command headquarters on June 24, the suspect had admitted to stabbing the 50-year-old in the neck with a knife after a disagreement.

She also corroborated the claim in an exclusive video interview with The PUNCH.

Odumosu, however, insisted that the police have the suspect on tape during her confession.

He said, “That is the trait of an active criminal; she was here, we recorded her. The night she was arrested, we recorded her at the state CIID, even the lady that rented the place to her, we recorded her and we have all that. If she now has an afterthought, investigation will prove that.”



https://punchng.com/breaking-more-suspects-arrested-in-supertv-boss-atagas-murder-police/