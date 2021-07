PHOTOS:

Gov Hope Uzodinma doles out N5,000 000 (Five Million Naira) to each of the 21 Police Officers Murdered by the Unknown Gunmen in Imo State while carrying out their security duties of protecting life and properties of Imo people.

The money were handed over to the next of kin of the dead officers by the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro.

Governor Uzodinma extended similar gesture to the military officers, civil defense and sister agencies affected.