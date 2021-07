Why nau? Why? Vegetable vendor washing vegetable in a gutter before taking it to the market to sell to customers. This is not good Ooo! I wonder how many of these things we’ve consumed like this. �: wisdomblogg

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRWRzzNpI0t/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzX7R40v0Qc