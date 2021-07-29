Veteran Highlife Musician, Felix Odey, Aka Feladey, Is Dead

Veteran Highlife Musician, Felix Odey, Aka Feladey, Is Dead

His death was announced in the early hours of Thursday, July 29.

It was learnt that the multi-talented musician and producer, who popularised Rex Lawson’s ‘Sawale’ in the 90s and the subsequent single, ‘Band Boys’ had a fever before he died.

The late Feladey would be remembered for his outstanding contributions and works in the music industry which include the popular and original signature song of NTA 2 Channel 5.

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/veteran-highlife-musician-felix-odey-aka-feladey-is-dead/

