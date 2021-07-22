Victims Of Gunmen Attack In Benue State (Distrubing Photos)

See previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6661873/gunmen-kill-3-month-old-baby-12

A 3-month-old baby boy was killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the gunmen opened fired on travellers on Uikpam–Umenger road around 3pm on Tuesday July 20, killing five people including the infant.

The deceased baby’s mother, Sewuese Baaji said they had travelled from Makurdi to Umenger village for the burial of her husband’s relative.

“We were on our way returning to Makurdi from Umenger village en route Torkula where the body of the late man was buried when we suddenly ran into an ambush by the gunmen who opened gunfire at our vehicle at about 3 pm just before Uikpam community.“Our driver did not stop but drove in the midst of the chaos until we got off the attackers’ web.“The bullets however hit my baby (whom I carried on my laps) on the chest and my lap too. My baby died instantly.” she said.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=925292454995507&id=100025442843710