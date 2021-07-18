Victor Osimhen Scores Four Goals In Napoli Pre-Season Win

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was unstoppable with two goals and an assist as Napoli flattened Spezia 4-1 away from home on Saturday, but lost Dries Mertens to injury.

Victor Osimhen scored four times as Napoli thrashed local side Bassa Anaunia 12- 0 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Elfis Elmas put Napoli ahead on four minutes.

Osimhen conjured a sublime dink over the goalkeeper to double Napoli’s lead four minutes later.

Kosta Manolas then nodded home Matteo Politano’s corner in the 15th minute.

Osimhen then scored Napoli’s fourth and his second of the game with a shot from the edge of the box in the 20th minute.

The Nigeria international rounded the goalkeeper and tapped the ball into an empty net to make 5-0 in the 35th minute.

He scored his fourth of the game four minutes later.

The 22-year-old was replaced at half-time.

Napoli will intensify their preparations for the 2021-22 Serie A campaign with fixtures against Serie C club Pro Vercelli and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on July 24 and 31 respectively.

The Parthenopeans will begin their new season with a date against Venezia at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on August 21.



