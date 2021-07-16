We Don’t Have Adequate Coverage For Electronic Transmission Of Results

The Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC has said that Nigeria does not have adequate network covering the 119,000 polling units across the country to enable the seamless electronic transmission of election results.

Speaking on behalf of the NCC team before lawmakers, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Engr. Ubale Maska, said in all the polling units studied in 2018, only about 50% have 2g and 3g networks, adding that 4g network which is higher only exists where there is 3g network, therefore making the coverage inadequate.



