We Have Nothing To Support Our Claim That Nwanta Anayoeze Is Corrupt — EFCC Witness

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has admitted that despite initiating a bogus allegation bordering on fraud of over $8.5million against Abia-born businessman and philanthropist, Ikenna Kingsley-Onwuzuruike, popularly known as Nwanta Anayoeze, it has no evidence whatsoever to prove the concocted accusation.

The anti-corruption body while testifying before a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where it opened a case on the matter says it did not receive any formal petition from any quarter against the accused Mr. Kingsley-Onwuzuruike.

The EFCC said it acted only on its own based on mere suspicion that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nwata Anayoeze Oil and Gas Ltd, is corrupt.

A witness from the EFCC Abbas Suleiman who spoke under cross-examination said the commission only suspected the accused person of the offence based on the statement it obtained from his bank account.

The EFCC had dragged the accused to court on an Eight count charge of advanced fee fraud, accusing him of obtaining an Egyptian man over $6.5million and another woman of $2million by tricks despite not having single evidence to back up the claim.

But Suleiman, who was pressed for evidence by the Lawyer to the defendant, Barr. Reuben Wanogor, said even the letters the EFCC wrote to the Embassies of Thailand and the United States of America while investigating the matter did not elicit any response.

“We only arrested Chief Ikenna Kingsley-Onwuzuruike because we suspected his statement of bank account”, he said.

The trial Judge, Justice AT Muhammad after listening to the witness, adjourned the matter.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Wanogor said the statements of the prosecutor is in line with the position of his client that he knew nothing about the imaginary allegations.



