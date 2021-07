UK High Commissioner Says Consular Assistance Has Been Offered To Nnamdi Kanu (Video)

Speaking in an Arise TV program, the UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing stated that the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is a British citizen has received consular assistance from Britain, IgbereTV reports.

Kanu is the leader of IPOB. Members of his group want a separate country from the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was arrested in Kenya and flown to Nigeria.

