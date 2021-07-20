‘We Need Jobs’ – Youths In Ghana Reject Salah Rice Donated By A Lawmaker (Video, Pix)

Video of Ghana youth rejecting bags of rice from their Member of Parliament to help in celebrating their festivities has caused stirs online.

According to information gathered, Member of Parliament Abu Jinapor as a usual routine decided to provide his community members with some bags of rice.

Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician, a member of the New Patriotic Party and the Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency

However, the youth has rejected the items from the MP and have asked them to provide the youth with ways to make a living not to come and give them food.



