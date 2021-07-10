We Won’t Respect Court Of Appeal Judgement — LASTMA GM (Video)

A video making rounds on social media shows the moment LASTMA General Manager made a controversial statement during an interview with NigeriaInfo FM.

The General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Engr. Jide Oduyoye, in an interview with Sandra Ezekwsili, stated that the agency won’t respect court of appeal judgement.

Furthermore, Engr. Jide said that LASTMA officers do not need consent to get into your car if you’re found wanting for a traffic offense.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O4F31wt4mk

