We’ll Go Ahead With Our Congresses, Says APC On Supreme Court Verdict

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says there is no cause for alarm over the supreme court decision on Ondo gubernatorial poll.

On Wednesday, the apex court affirmed the election of Rotimi Akeredolu as Ondo state governor. Akeredolu won by a narrow split decision of 4:3 in the seven-man panel of justices.

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had queried the validity of Akeredolu’s nomination by the national caretaker committee of the APC headed by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor.

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, asked the party to sack Buni and anyone holding any executive position on the committee and immediately suspend the planned congresses.

Keyamo argued that the measure is to avoid legal battles, since the competence of Buni to hold the position has chairman has been questioned by the supreme court.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC caretaker committee, said apex court’s verdict on Ondo gubernatorial poll has “no bearing on the CECPC’s status and its membership”.

“The clarification is against the backdrop of personal opinions being expressed by some individuals on the status of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and its capacity to conduct the Congresses,” Akpanudoedehe said.

“While it is not our intention to join issues with these commentators, the Supreme Court’s Wednesday judgement affirming the Election victory of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN had no bearing on the CECPC’s status and its membership.

“Party members and aspirants should therefore come out enmasse and peacefully to participate in the ward Congresses, come Saturday.”

TheCable had reported how Buni is not qualified to be the caretaker chairman of the party.

