What Are The Pros And Cons Of Studying Social Work

Very soon I’ll be graduating from Social Work from one of the Federal University in South South Area of Nigeria, I know it’s not a very popular Course in Nigeria because most people don’t know what we do.

Now I want to know what next to do, What certifications to take related to my field of study, to be able to drive in smoothly

Suggestions on Where can I do internship, Volunteer and Graduate Trainee in Nigeria

Please if you have an idea or know someone who worked in an NGO, please drop all information. Thanks

