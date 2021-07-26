What Business Can Do With N300,000

Afternoon all..

I have always read on here about people asking for business plans and looking for ideas to enable them manage the resources they have for a particular business.

I am in my late 20s. My Mom had me out of wedluck and ever since the pregnancy my dad never showed up as both were teenagers.

Life has been from Pilar to post and from hand to mouth. Though through the help of aunties and uncles I was able to get educated and I have served as well.

So just last week my mom (who later got married) called me and told me that my Dad reached out to her and she gave him my phone contact.

He called me yesterday and after we talked for the first time in my life he told me to get a business i could do with 300,000

Pleases guys I know he wronged me by running away and he hasn’t set his eyes on me since I was born, but I sure do need this money.

Nairalanders come in and help me with business suggestions and ideas pls.