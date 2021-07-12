‘What I Did After ₦2.5 Million Was Mistakenly Transferred To My Account’ (Pics)

A Facebook user named Julius Eze has taken to his Facebook page to share how a strange 2.5million naira entered his account without expecting any payment,he however shared the screenshot of the alerts which was 500k once and 1million twice,he proceeded to his bank to make report and transfered the money back to the owner..

In his words

I dey bank,it’s not my money,late Friday evening and early Saturday morning, I received alert totally#2.5m into my access account,few hours later I was able to trace the owner,contacted him and asked him for his details so I can pay in the money today after due questions and investigations which confirmed the money belonged to him.



