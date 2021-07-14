‘What I Found Out When My Girlfriend Gave Me Her ATM To Withdraw ₦80k For Her’

So in the Nigerian context, the guys always do all the spendings in a relationship and that leaves us wondering what the ladies do with their money, although many atimes I have always heard that women have more money that men in the real sense, I didn’t believe until it happened to me, see my story below:

So I have been dating this girl for like a year plus now, and I always do all the spendings, bills, outings spendings and so on, but just last week she gave me her ATM and told me to help her witdthraw 80,000 from her account for her while coming back from work, on my way back I stopped at an ATM to withdraw for her, but one mind prompted me to check her account balance, when I did guys guess what I saw? This my babe wey dey always do like say she no get one Naira had close to 3.1 Million Naira in her account lying there breathing.

Omo I almost fainted at the ATM queue. Many ladies have money guys o, please guys kindly share how you found out your girlfriend had more money than she has been revealing.