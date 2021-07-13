‘What I Witnessed In Oshodi, Lagos This Morning’

I am based in Abuja but come to Lagos State once in a while. Now because of my unfamiliarity with Lagos roads, I decided to use public transport this morning.

I was at one of the Oshodi parks when I started hearing “eko” “eko” “eko”. I moved closer to the conductor to ask where the bus was going and with a sachet of dry gin in his mouth, he harshly said “Lagos”. That wasn’t my destination but as I was looking for a bus going to my destination, I kept pondering, no be the same Lagos we dey abi is there another Lagos in Lagos?