good day to everyone

pls who has idea how much FRSC pay SSCE holder?

i have a connection but i dnt want to ask her about the salary.

i work with a private company here in lagos with my SSEC, i plan to enroll a part time program in yabatech this year but the FRSC is a government work with a job security and this woman will soon retire from service.

she told me i will suffer to gain promotion if i join FRSC with SSCE.

pls someone should advice me.