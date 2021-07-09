What Is The ‘Worst University Course’ To Study?

In your own opinion, what is the worst university course for someone to study?

Worst in the sense that you will not advise anyone to go for the course.

Worst in the sense that even if you are paid so well to do the course, you will gladly refuse/reject the offer.

Worst in the sense that if you have the power to delete the course from school curriculum forever, you won’t waste any time in doing so…

If you ask me, I’d say it’s Microbiology.

I have absolutely no interest at all in the course. In fact, everything about Microbiology gives me the heebie-jeebies!

I asked a friend, and she said it’s Music for her.

What about you?

What is/are your reasons for saying so?

Let’s hear from you…