Hello Cuties and Fellas!

If you have or want a romantic relationship, you probably want a healthy one, right?

You would also agree with me that all romantic relationships go through ups and downs but some are still healthy and people are proud of it.

Some people are afraid of entering into another relationship due to their experiences while some are seriously craving for one.

I want us to discuss this question greatly as it will be of help to upcoming lovers and those in romantic relationships already.

What makes a relationship healthy?

Please share your views with us. We want to learn.