‘What My Girlfriend Did When Policemen Threatened To Shoot Me In Abuja’

I have always been a player and hardly ever really believed in love as I felt it was just a parable, but being with this my current girlfriend really opened my eyes to so many things with one being the day she truly proved her love for me.

That was the day we went out on a date and we got stopped by police men at a certain junction in Jabi, Abuja, the men started harassing me unnecessarily and when I couldn’t take it any more me maself start dey change am for them o, it was at this junction one threatened to shoot me and corked his gun, omo if you see the way my girlfriend ran out of the car that day and stood in the front of me to shield me from the bullet by taking the bullet for me using herself as a shield, asin she was ready to die for me.

That was the day I realized that this girl was for real and nah her I go carry go see my mama.

So guys how did you find out that your woman truly loved you and was for real?