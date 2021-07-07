What My Girlfriend & Her Sister Did On My Birthday – A Nairalander (Pix)

Hello Nairalanders!

I’d like to write on the surprise birthday I got from the people (my girlfriend and her sister) that love me dearly.

On the 2nd of July, I got a call from my engineer friend who lives in my former place of residence. He had informed me in the morning of a real estate deal ( I am into real estate too). He stressed that he visited my new place the penultimate day which was on the first of July and he’d like me to come over to his place in the evening for more information. I replied in the affirmative and dropped the call.

Fast forward to the evening, I came back then dropped off at a friend’s shop who sells footwears by 4 through 6pm. Shortly after, my girlfriend and her sister strolled passed the vicinity where I was. They told me they were on their way home to prepare rice and that this time there’s little funds and high cost of food stuffs in the market that the rice would be a red oil rice and they were inviting me over for a RED OIL RICE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION in their home. I smiled and bade them bye.

That was when I remembered my business meeting with my engineer friend. I strolled to his place in a long sleeve shirt and shorts with bathroom flipflops.

Arrive this friend’s apartment, we talked over the deal with inclusion of another friend of his before he asked me to follow him to SOMEWHERE.

I told them that my birthday was that same day and I wasn’t celebrating anything. He laughed at me and his girlfriend chased me down with pure water.

I came back and wore my flipflops and offer we left for the SOMEWHERE. We strolled through some streets and gardens and towards Dunamis Church. I thought we were going to pray since he wasn’t precise about the place we were headed. Suddenly, we passed the church. In all the walkabouts, we were engaged in serious unending gists. From Nigeria problems to Donald Trump wahala and all before we found ourselves inside a hotel.

He asked me to wait for him that he was looking for someone and in my mind, that should be the client for the real estate business. He checked and came back and suggested we had a seat for a while and wait.

We patiently waited and had our phones charged. I wrote some stories while we waited and he read it and shared his insights too. Then I saw my girlfriend walk past us and into somewhere I didn’t know. I became uneasy. Shortly, I rose and confirmed what my eyes saw but met her sister there too. A little while, his own fiancé came and met us and sat patiently too.

Then I told my friend that I saw my girlfriend in this hotel and said maybe they came to see a family friend. But on a normal, she would tell where and who was taking them out beforehand. But this time, NOTHING OF SUCH.

My friend said maybe she has explanation to make later. Maybe, it came as emergency and no airtime. I said Yes, it could be the fact.

8:00pm my friend received a call and asked for us to go home that the person wasn’t coming anymore. I unplugged my phone and off we made out. Then, he said he’d like to check something around the pool side in the hotel. I followed him….

Immediately I advanced into the arena… There was a chorused scream and shout of HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!

Guys, my head literally BURST into bits. All the friends I have were in attendance. All… Men and female alike.

So, he knew all along… Something I never envisaged… Something I hadn’t experienced… Something I least expected from my girlfriend and her sister because they are barely managing their low income.