What’s Your Take On 2-Year NYSC Service?

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, says that as part of the country’s efforts to combat insecurity, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be extended to two years, and members be allowed to undergo military.

https://www.channelstv.com/2021/07/07/insecurity-corps-members-should-undergo-compulsory-military-training-ishaku/amp/

I thought the idea was insane, but a friend of mine said 50per of youth corps members would be happy about it.

What’s your take (eligible candidates)

Modified: I just watched the video on the interview, and I think it’s a great idea. Isreal is a good example .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T10CnDJ-8iw