Where Do You See Yourself 5 Years From Today?

I just concluded my b.sc in Architecture and seriously I have been thinking of what the future holds….

So I decided to list where I wish to be 5 years from today….

Get an M.sc in Architecture.

Learn and become perfect in the following visualizing softwares, 3dmas, adobe Photoshop, Maya,sketch up, graphic design e.t.c this skills I believe will enable me set up Architectural visualizing gigs in top freelancing sites.

Be able to speak write and read the following languages(French,Spanish and German).

Have at least 10million in my account.

And most importantly migrate to Canada.

What about you?

cc:Lalastica