I have been wondering which country has the most Nigerian Immigrants. I know there are sizeable amount of Nigerians in the UK, USA, South Africa, Ghana, Dubai, China, Italy, France, Turkey, Benin, Cameroon , virtually on every country

For me I’ll say UK, my assumptions are drawn from the foreign based end-sars protests, the numbers I saw during the protests, followed by USA then maybe South Africa.

What are your thoughts?