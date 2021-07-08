Which Is Best, Architecture Or Civil Engineering?

A degree in architecture nd that in civil engineering which is more sustainable in the nigerian society? Please i need advice bcuz i’m finding it hard to choose btw this two. Heres me like, i b average maths student wey like to draw alot especially building related drawings/environmental drawings too. Heres my jamb subj comb, maths, physics, chem nd english. Please advice from experience persons in the field will be veryly appreciated. (if there is any word as such)

