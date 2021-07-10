White Man Gifts N23M To A Nigerian Man Who Treks 17 Miles To Work Everyday (Pix)

– A Nigerian man called Donte Franklin has got lucky and he is now $52,000 (N23 million) richer over a life that saw him walking daily to work.

– Prior to his new fortune, the man never missed a day at work despite the fact that he spent hours trekking.

– Thanks to Michael Lynn who one day saw him trekking twice, the man’s life has changed for good.

While driving one day, a man saw someone walking along the highway in scorching heat so he stopped to ask why.

It turned out the man was walking over 8 miles to and from work to earn money for his family, so the stranger picked him up and helped fundraise more than $52,000 (N23 million).

Every day, Donte Franklin sets off to work at a Buffalo Wild Wings to earn money for his family. On the way there, he walks 8.6 miles over more than 2 and a half hours. Then, he starts his shift and when he’s finished he has to walk all the way back home.

“I really don’t care if it gets tiring. I just have to keep pushing,” he told the Fox News affiliate in Oklahoma. “I walk just to make my family proud.”

“I haven’t missed a shift at all,” he added.

But one day on Franklin’s way to work, a man stopped to see if he needed a lift. The driver, Michael Lynn, had seen Franklin twice while out running an errand and the hard-working walker agreed to the ride.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but really it was a true blessing he gave me a ride,” Franklin told Fox.

In the car, the two got to chatting. Franklin revealed that his mother died of Hepatitis-C when he was just 16 and things have been rough ever since.

“After she passed away it’s just been hard for me,” he said.

Lynn asked if Franklin had money for food. He didn’t, so Lynn gave him $20 and dropped the Franklin off at work.

Touched by the experience, Lynn decided to post about it on Facebook.

“Friends I gotta share this with you!!! … I just want to wish him well!! May God bless him and I hope his days get better for him!”

Lynn followed up his post by making a GoFundMe campaign to help Franklin get back on his feet.

With a goal of $2,000 , the fundraiser has since reached over $52,000 (N23 million) and counting.

“I can really help my family with this,” Franklin told Fox. “It’s just a really good blessing.”

Lynn said he hopes his good deed influences others to help if they can.

“If it can make just one person go help someone else that’s all that matters,” said Lynn.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3wrZOv0gJQ

GoalCast || Fox News