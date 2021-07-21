Who Got This Mail From Livessavers.org – (Documentation Officer Position)

Hello all

Please i need confirmation form this honorable house on the below matter.

I applied for the Documentation Officer position with Livessavers.org. about a month later i was sent a link for test which i did.

Today i got a success mail that i have been shortlisted for the job and that i should proceed to do my final online documentation via the link they provided.

MY FEAR is , i was asked to pay about 8200 Naira to get a Globally Recognized Professional Administrative Certificate from (Wecertifying) and email it to Hr@livessavers.org.

I have tried to contact them to ask why i would pay for a certificate which was not included on their initial job advert .

Pls does anyone know them or worked with them before?? should i make the payment i need a job badly but im scared of losing the little i have because i was almost scamed 40k few years ago.

There are no contact adress or phone number on their site .. the thing tire me honestly..