Who Is Obi Cubana? (Businesses, Wife, Children)

Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is a Nigerian Based businessman, entertainer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a show killer, he is the chairman and the owner of the popular Cabana groups.

OBI CUBANA is from Oba, a community in Idemili-South Local Government Area in Anambra State, Nigeria.

*Real name:* Obi Iyiegbu

*Date of birth:* April 12, 1975

*Country of Origin:* Federal Republic of Nigeria

*Source of Wealth:* Businessman

*Net worth:* $96 million

*Wife* : Mrs. Ebele Iyiegbu

*Children*: Alex, Ifeanyi, Ebube, Kosisochukwu,

In 1998, after completing his primary and secondary school education, Obi Cubana proceeded to the University of Nigeria where he obtained a degree in Political Science from the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

In 2006, Obi Cubana started his first club *Ibiza Club in Abuja* seeking to satisfy fun seekers and nightlife lovers. Following the remarkable progress he made from the Ibiza Club, he established the Cubana group, a hospitality club that provides all-around entertainment satisfaction in 2009. Cubana group was first established in Owerri, Imo state capital Nigeria. Today, Cubana has spread across various states in the country including Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.

*List of Cubana Group businesses and establishments*

Cubana Group

Rolex Hotels – Lagos

Cubana Leisure Outfits

Pablo Cubana – Lagos

Crave Cubana – Abuja

Grand Cubana Hotels – Abuja

Opium Cubana – Owerri

Cubana Night Clubs – Lagos

Gustavo Cubana- Enugu

*Obi Cubana close associates include:*

• Paschal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest to manage his entertainment conglomerates around the country. Obi Cubana in a recent interview revealed that he is currently working on Cubana Dubai and Cubana Real Estate.

*Cubana Awards*

Obi Cubana Awards

Obi Cubana has won several awards and recognition across the country, it is expanding its reach across Nigerian borders and also outside Nigeria. Some of the awards Obi Cubana has won include;

•Democracy Heroes Award 2018 as Democracy Entrepreneur of the year.

•The RightVille School special leadership Award, May 2017

•Ghana-Nigeria Achievers Award 2017 as Inspiring •Personality Award, 2017

•Northern Nigeria Peace Summit/Award 2017 as •Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the year 2017

•Nigeria Film corporation Entertainment as Icon Award 2017

•Young Entrepreneur of the year 2016

*Obi Cuban Personal life*

Obi Cubana and family, Children

In 2008, Obi Cubana got married to his beautiful wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, who is a Lawyer by profession, and their union is blessed with four sons. She calls herself the mother of boys. Obi Cubana is married to Ebele Iyiegbu who is the founder and owner of the *KIEK foundation, a non-governmental organization* established with the aim of improving the lives of the less privileged children in our society through quality education,healthcare, nutrition,and child’s rights governance.

Obi Cubana is currently one of the richest and the most influential personalities, entertainers, show promoters, and entrepreneurs in Nigeria, his net worth is estimated to be *$96 million* ( *#39,504,000,000.00* in Nigerian naira) This is based on his income, properties, and assets.

*The Nightlife*: entrepreneur was said to have gotten:

346 Cows

72 Goats and;

20 Rams for Mother’s Burial, Mr. Obi Iyiegbu has not stopped receiving gifts from his friends, employees, and those he has supported through life, It was earlier reported that Obi got 46 cows from his former employee Cubana Chief priest and 10 cows from his old time friend and young billionaire Jowi Zaza.

*Conclusion*:

Obi cabana is a businessman that has achieved a lot so far but still has a great personality and likes to keep a low profile life, he has just a few cars and a lot of assets.

You can release your chest a little now �