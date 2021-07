So I was thinking of the good old days of blackberry, from bold 1 to 6, curve 2-6, blackberry 10 Era.

Decided to go hunt for one today. I could not find my choice (bold 5… or z10). Luckily I saw a Blackberry z30.

Got it quite cheap

Using it to post this now.

I must say…. Blackberry in it’s extinct nature is still better than some 2021 tecno and infinix.

Make I run