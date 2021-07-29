Why Did You Marry Your Wife? ‘Here’s Why I Married Mine’

Mine is such an unfortunate scenerio, I remember a particular night when I was courting my wife, the picture is still very much clear in my memory. I went to visit and it was getting late for me to leave, she suggested I sleep over at her dad’s, I refused coz I had work to do when I get home.

While we were on our way to the bus stop to pick a cab, at the tail end of the junction we noticed some group of people shouting thief, and some dudes running after another, as a sharp Yoruba boy in Jtown were Hausa was the common language, I told her and her brother that we should let em chase whoever it is they are chasing and let’s just go about our business ones they run past us.

Before I could say John Thomas, her brother took off after them, and those Hausa dudes left the main thief and took off after him, my dear the whole thing tired to a Roya rumble, my wife to be also took off after the idiot boy calling his name to stop running, my brother, I had to follow suit as a good brother in law to be, the boy was running as if some demons where pursuing him, he kept on running and we kept running after him till they lost hope because they couldn’t catch up with Hussein Bolt. When they noticed they couldn’t get him, they decended on me, I was the only foreigner in their angwa, it wasn’t a joke, they started speaking profusely in Hausa language, I didn’t understand what they were says and before I knew what’s up, clubs and sticks descended on me, they said I muddled in between them that I was actually the thief and my brother in-law was my accomplice.

I received the beating of my life that day. But all through this beatings, this girl didn’t leave my side, she was taking the blows for me all through before they discovered her brother in-law hiding in the poultry and due to the rukus cause by the chase her mom came to our aid and because it was night they later discovered they were residents in the area, but before that time, they have beating me wella, I can’t forget this day, these amongst many reasons is why I married my wife. We later discovered that the thief was one of those boys in the area, he ran into the area to hide and his friends used me as cover up for his acts.

She took some blows for me, shielded me and made sure those dudes know I was not a thief even though I didn’t hear anything they were saying… It’s a day to remember for me, and any time she does something nasty to me now, i make myself remember this day before I act or do something irrational.