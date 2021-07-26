Why Don’t Insurance Companies Pay Salary?

I have gone to about four insurance companies interview and they all have the say characteristics. I was scheduled for the interview with these companies and each time I go the interview as an experienced marketer, they end up telling stories that touch.

They will be like Congratulations, you have been offered the position as a marketer but will like to let you understand that we don’t have a specific salary while our Marketers pay their salaries themselves. They will continue like, there is no limit to the amount you can earn here. In fact someone is going home at the end of this month with 1,000,000. What does that mean is that we are based on commission.

At least, they should be able to start with as low as 50k being a graduate because before you start getting the unknown customers, you will spend money and how do they expect someone who is looking for job to see money for all the kinda miscellaneous.

Insurance company no dey try at all in Nigeria.