‘Why I Feel The Winners Chapel Sack Letter Is Not About Tithes And Offering’

This submission from Hymar Idibie David encapsulates my thoughts.

I don’t know why you people believe this dismissal letter has to do with tithes and offerings.

Nothing in this letter points to it.

Nothing.

You people shouldn’t let your anti-Christianity agenda consume you too much abeg.

As someone who was an assistant cell leader in Christ Embassy, I know exactly what this letter is talking about. I have seen it happen.

People assume pastors are just ordained and sent to parishes to preach, pray, remit tithes and offerings, collect salary and go home.

That’s not how it works.

When a pastor is sent somewhere, he’s expected to “bear fruit”. Which means to grow the place he’s in. He’s expected to show impact. To show workings. How many souls is he bringing in? Is the church growing? Is he raising men ?

In my zone of Christ Embassy at Ketu, we had Pastor Ehis. The man was always telling us cell leaders that he didn’t come to preach to empty seats. On Sundays we would be on the streets in twos and threes, talking to people, trying to bring them to church. We would miss half the service and at the end of the day, we would have our own service after the service. Some days we got home at 6 on a Sunday.

And we were not even Pastors o.

And we were not going to big houses or stopping people who looked fine and looked like they had money. We were stopping this mama, this baba, these guys loitering around the streets.

How much all of them combined fit drop as tithe? Lmao. Something wey na we go still feed dem and give dem souvenirs to ginger dem to come again to listen to the gospel.

If you read that letter and think na because of tithe dem sack am, forget, you no ….

In Deeper Life where I was born into, we had this evangelism programme called Operation Andrew. This was coined off a bible story where Andrew went looking for his brother Simon and brought him to Jesus.

We would go in groups, stopping random people, talking to them about the Jesus, inviting them to church.

See, any pastor who joins a church and for four years( that’s what I read the sacked pastor spent) couldn’t show evidence of stewardship is not a serious pastor.

You are a pastor of a church where your boss, Bishop Oyedepo, started the church from one room and grew it into a 50 thousand capacity tabernacle, and you think it is normal for you to be running an average, “nothing dey happen” and “we just dey” parish?

You are not a serious person.

And the funny thing is the pastor’s reaction after being laid off confirms my suspicion that he’s not fit for a leadership role. He lacks the grace and intelligence needed to handle the demands of the position. Even if he feels unfairly laid off, what exactly would coming to social media to rant do? When they are not owing him salaries.

And for those who keep calling the church a business thinking they are saying something, calm down, you never say anything, Jesus himself said when asked “Do you not know I must be about my father’s BUSINESS.”

Yes, the Church is a business. God’s business. A business of numbers. Jesus drew crowds. He grew his own ministry numbers and he was impatient and ruthless with unproductivity, especially when it concerns the Church. The first thing he said to some disciples when he called them was “Follow me and I will make you fishers of men.”

The pastor is lucky no be Jesus, the Big Boss of the Church write am the sack letter. Jesus wey anoint him men dem to dey cast out demons and when they couldn’t heal a lunatic boy, he rebuked them in very strong terms. On top faith o.

Or is it the same Jesus that because some disciples were struggling with understanding the prophecies in the scriptures, he gave them verbal kobokos “You foolish ones, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken!”

Because dem no know bible well o. What will he now tell them when it comes to the main koko of his ministry?

The Lord Jesus himself said in Mathew 7:9, “every tree that doesn’t bear fruit is cut down and cast into the lake of fire.”

Winners did well to cut off unproductivity and if you have a problem with that, goan enter Heaven report them to Jesus. E no dey Facebook.

