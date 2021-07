Can a graduate with over 13 years working experience accept job offer of N85,000 monthly salary simply because the person’s company had challenges and is out of job.

The daily transport to and fro to work is atleast N1,500 and such a person will still have to buy and eat morning and afternoon food,dress well and has a family. Above all,because of traffic and distance to workplace,such a person will be leaving house atleast by 5am and coming home can reach 10pm.

Is it worth it?,Kindly advise