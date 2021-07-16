Wizkid Celebrates His 31st Birthday Today

Wizkid (musician) Turns 31 Today!

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (born 16 July 1990), known professionally as Wizkid (sometimes stylized as WizKid), Wizzy, Big Wiz or Starboy, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He received several international music award nominations. He began recording music at the age of 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed. Wizkid signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009.

He rose to prominence after releasing “Holla at Your Boy”, the lead single from his debut studio album, Superstar (2011). “Tease Me/Bad Guys”, “Don’t Dull”, “Love My Baby”, “Pakurumo”, and “Oluwa Lo Ni” were also released as singles from the Superstar album. Ayo, his self-titled second studio album, was released in September 2014. It was supported by six singles: “Jaiye Jaiye”, “On Top Your Matter”, “One Question”, “Joy”, “Bombay”, and “Show You the Money”. Wizkid left E.M.E after his contract expired.

In 2016, Wizkid achieved international recognition following his collaboration with Drake on the global hit “One Dance”, which reached number one in 15 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. He signed a multi-album deal with RCA Records in March 2017. His third studio album, Sounds from the Other Side, was released in July 2017. It serves as his major label debut and was primarily a Caribbean-influenced record. SFTOS was supported by five singles: “Daddy Yo”, “Sweet Love”, “Come Closer”, “African Bad Gyal” and “Naughty Ride”. Wizkid became the first Afrobeats artist to appear in the 2018 Guinness World Records for his contribution to “One Dance”.

In 2019, he was featured on Beyoncé’s project The Lion King: The Gift on the collaboration “Brown Skin Girl”, which won him a Grammy Award for Best Music Video. His fourth album, Made in Lagos, was released in October 2020, to wide commercial success and acclaim.

Personal life

Wizkid has three sons with three different women. Boluwatife Balogun, born 13 May 2011, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Jr, born 15 January 2016, and Zion Ayo Balogun, born 28 October 2017.



