Woman Arrested For Beating Her 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death In Ogun (Photo)

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested a 45 years old woman, Kafayat Lawal, for beating her 17-year-old daughter, Ayomide Adekoya to death.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, says the suspect was arrested following a piece of information received by the Dpo Ogijo divisional headquarters CSP Mohammed Suleman Baba at about 2;30 pm, that the suspect locked her two daughters in a room where she beat and injured them with broken bottle.

”Upon the information, the Dpo mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the two victims were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment before one of them gave up the ghost.

The suspect was then arrested and taken to custody. On interrogation, the suspect who claimed to have separated from her husband nine years ago informed the police that her two daughters left home during the Salah and didn’t return till the following day.

This infuriated her, and when she wanted to beat them, people around pleaded on their behalf and she left them, only for them to go out again the following day and passed the night outside. It was the annoyance that made her lock them inside and injured them both with broken bottle.

The older one Blessing Adekoya 19 was injured in the hand, while her younger sister Ayomide was stabbed in the chest and unfortunately gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.”

The commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/7/woman-arrested-for-beating-daughter-to-death-in-ogun-photo.html