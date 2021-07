Woman In Tears As Ebonyi Commissioner Pours Her Food Away For Selling On Street

HAPPENING NOW! Woman in Tears as Ebonyi Commissioner, Barrister Onyekachi Nwebonyi Pours Her Food Away for Selling on the Streets.

The woman said this is her only source of feeding her children.

#IgbereTV

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BP0zgHW0BY

https://igberetvnews.com/1394722/ebonyi-commissioner-throws-away-vendors-food-woman-cries-help/