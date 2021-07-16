Woman Locks Up Her 5-Year-Old Nephew For 6 Months In Lagos (Photos)

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 43-year-old woman, Sharon Williams, for allegedly locking up and assaulting her five-year-old nephew, Micheal Ibiyome, for six months.

Ibiyome lived with the suspect in Gberigbe community, in the Ikorodu area of the state.

PUNCH Metro learnt that the suspect allegedly used a cutlass to inflict injuries on the back of Ibiyome’s head.

It was gathered that a neighbour reported the matter to the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs, which transferred the case to the state Ministry of Youths, Sports and Social Development.

Our correspondent was told that the suspect was arrested around 8pm on Wednesday at her residence.

The Lagos State Deputy Coordinator for Child Protection, Lateef Akinborode, said it took about five hours for the suspect to surrender herself for arrest after security agencies tried to gain access into her apartment.

He said, “The boy was denied access to education, feeding, health care, love, affection and free movement. We were there yesterday (Wednesday) for five hours before we were able to rescue the boy after several attempts to gain access into the house of the perpetrator with the support of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Ijede, and the Nigeria Police Force, Area N, Ijede. She eventually opened the door and she was arrested.

“The boy was found behind a fridge in the sitting room with a very deep cut on his head and several injuries on his body. His hands were already stiff as a result of being tied up for too long. He was rescued and is currently receiving treatment at the Ijede General Hospital.”

Our correspondent learnt that the suspect was taken to the Ijede Police Station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, did not take his calls or respond to a text message sent to him on the incident as of the time of filing this report.



