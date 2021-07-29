Woman Loses Custody Of Her Son After Subjecting Him To Severe Abuse (Pictures)

A mother was arrested for continuously abusing her son and she has now lost custody of the child, NaijaCover Reports.

According to neighbours who quickly Notified NaijaCover On Facebook, Said The woman “swore to kill the boy because he’s badluck.”

The woman got pregnant for a man who ended up marrying another woman and she’s said to have taken out her anger on her young son, NaijaCover Reports.

Concerned neighbours got the woman arrested and her son was taken from her and handed over to his father.

