Woman Makes Entrance In A Casket To Her 50th Birthday Party (Photo, Video)

A Black-American woman has gone viral after she arrived at her 50th birthday party in a casket, IgbereTV reports.

The theme for the party was “Life after death”.

The celebrant was wheeled into the venue in a glass-topped casket while a poem titled Life After Death was recited as she made her entrance.

When she came out from the casket, she gave her guests a rendition of Beyoncé Sweet Dreams.

