‘Working On Obi Cubana’s Mum’s Burial Has Been Our Most Challenging’ (Photos)

Working For Obi Cubana’s Mum’s Burial Has Been Our Most Challenging … Unique Rentals Boss, Uche Ajator

Uche Ajator, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Rentals speaks with Uche Nworah of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) on the services provided by his Awka, Anambra state -based rental company.

About Us: Unique Rentals is an events management company. We handle premium events including decorations etc. We are based in Awka, Anambra state but our discerning clientele are based all over Nigeria. We have been in operation since the year 2000.

Our Clients: Although most of the jobs we do are for the upper segment of the society, however our bespoke services are tailored to suit different budgets. However, we won’t go as low as to undermine the quality of our work.

Working For Obi Cubana’s Mum’s Burial At Oba: It’s really a privilege and honour that Chief Obi Iyiegbu (Okpataozuora) trusted us with providing high end decoration and marquees, and other services at his mum’s burial. It is a big endorsement of our work because Okpataozuora is a man of taste and quality, he is the number 1 lifestyle guy in Nigeria.

Most importantly, it is a huge endorsement for many of us based in the South East providing rental and other services. Gone are the days when our people bring companies from Lagos and other places for services that local companies can provide. With the commendation we have received for our activation in Oba for Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial, I hope we have been able to change the narrative and open the door for our people.

Your Most Challenging Job: I will say that our current project with Obi Cubana at Oba has been the most challenging. Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial has been trending for days now and will continue to trend. It’s as if the whole world is coming to Oba. All the celebrities, top government officials, business men and women etc. We needed to be on our A game as the client, Obi Cubana demanded for nothing but the best. As the pictures show, we believe that we have done our client and ourselves proud.



