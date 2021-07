Well when I visited her unannounced, I met my deputy over there on the bed with full plate of rice and stew with fried fish…

Babe that hardly cooks for me, she always prefers to buy me malt, junks when I visited, las las I was introduced as a friend, the thing con be like say na me be the stranger for the room…

I codedly told her am coming and I left… And that was the beginning of the end. Met me the next day in school as she was like it’s not what you think….