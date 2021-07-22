Yobe To Drill Boreholes In All Fire Stations, Receives New Firefighting Truck

Yobe state Governor and National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives

Congress APC, Job. Mai Mala Buni, has disclosed plans by his administration to drill boreholes in all fire stations across the state in order to boost the capacity of the fire service to respond effectively to emergencies.

Gov. Buni of Yobe who disclosed this Thursday in Damaturu, the state capital, when he received a modern firefighting truck from the Federal Fire Service FFS, added that the truck will boost emergency response services in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Idi Gubana, the governor said the firefighting truck will be effective in complementing the state government’s efforts.

“The new firefighting vehicles will no doubt complement our efforts in curbing the damages of fire incidents.

Plans are ongoing to drill boreholes at fire service stations across the state.

“There is also the procurement of 27 trucks, one ambulance and firefighting equipment as well as the renovation of the state fire service department office,” he said.

He stated that with the establishment of a new market in the state, firefighting vehicles and equipment were essential facilities for safer economic activities.

Mala -Buni however, requested for collaboration between the FFS and the states to foster training and retraining of fire men.

“Such partnership could further equip our fire fighting workers with modern ideas in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Controller General of Fire, Dr Ibrahim Alhaji Liman said the deployment had become necessary following the constant threat from terrorists and insurgents to the state.

“Fire havoc like the above factors has the potential of threatening the physical well-being of the population

thereby destabilizing economic growth. The deployment of this truck was influenced by the Senate

President, Sen Ahmad Lawan to improve firefighting and rescue in the state.

“Firefighting is the responsibility of all, hence the need for a robust collaboration between the Federal and state governments,” he said.

Liman requested for “sponsorship of state fire service personnel in local and foreign trainings in view of emerging firefighting trends.

“Inclusion of the FFS in the State Security Council and strengthening of the state fire service through

recruitment of capable hands.

“Welfare enhancement package for fire personnel to the paramilitary salary structure.”

The CG urged the state government to invest in sponsorship of personnel on trainings and upgrade of salary structure.

Emir of Damaturu, Alh. Shehu Hashimi said the deployment was a milestone in the state.

“We consider this as a development that will add to the effective running of fire service in the state. It is one of my responsibilities to give enlightenment to my people and get them informed of this new equipment”, he stated.



