Yoruba Nation Group Releases Names Of Agitators In Police Detention

No fewer than 21 Yoruba Nation agitators were arrested during a rally held at Ojota, Lagos State on Saturday.

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, who made this known, said the arrested members were detained at Panti Police Station, Yaba, Lagos State.

Our correspondents, who monitored the rally, also saw policemen arresting protesters and dragging them into waiting police vans.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the group, Maxwell Adeleye, said, “We are making moves to bail them. They are detained at Panti Police Station. We demand immediate release of everyone arrested at the Lagos rally.”

Those allegedly detained, according to the self-determination group, are:

1. Mrs Abiodun Taiwo

2. Mr Adagunodo Babatunde

3. Mr Oluwafemi Adeleye

4. Mr Oloye Taiwo

5. Mr Saheed Kareem

6. Mr Adebayo Waheed

7. Mr Akinbode Sunday

8. Mr Lawal Akeem

9. Mr Samuel Ire

10. Mr Ogundile Dare

11. Mr Tajudeen Bakare

12. Mr Abiodun Adenuga

13. Mr Azeez Adetayo

14. Mr Rasheed Shittu

15. Mr Quadri Ishola

16. Mr Oluwasegun Arire

17. Mr Kunle Aremo

18. Mr Olamilekan Lolade

19. Mr Tunde Lawal

20. Mr Musbau Rasaq

21. Mr Bamidele Akomolafe



https://punchng.com/lagos-rally-yoruba-nation-group-releases-names-of-agitators-allegedly-in-police-detention/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&&utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true