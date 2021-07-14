Yoruba Nation: ICC Acknowledges Akintoye, Igboho’s Petition Against Buhari

The International Criminal Court has, acknowledged a 27-page petition filed by Yoruba Nation agitators against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The petition was signed by the Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye; Yoruba Activist, Sunday Igboho; and other 49 persons fighting for the actualization of Oduduwa Republic, an agitated sovereign state for the Yoruba Yoruba nation.

Aside President Buhari, the petition was also filed against Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN; former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; and former Inspectors General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Muhammed Adamu.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/14/oduduwa-icc-acknowledges-akintoye-igbohos-petition-against-buhari/