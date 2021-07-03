Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos: Gridlock As Police Search Vehicles At Berger, Ketu

Commuters on the Berger axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway suffered delay as security operatives stopped passenger vehicles in search of Yoruba Nation agitators.

Our correspondent, who passed the expressway, noticed that there is traffic in-bound of Lagos, causing about 15 minutes delay.

The security operatives also barricaded the expressway, limiting the numbers of vehicles that could gain access to Lagos.

The number of vehicle that could access Lagos State from Ogun State reduced to two instead of four.

At Ketu, near the Gani Fawehinmi Park, security operatives also searched vehicles.

They also blocked the routes leading to the venue of the protest and positioned vehicles at strategic locations.

During the search at Ketu, one of the policemen asked if posters in

or banners were in the vehicle.

Some of passengers were also checked and asked if they had any weapon on them before diverting the vehicle to another route.

At both locations, some passengers were asked where they are coming from and going to.



