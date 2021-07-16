Yoruba Nation Rally: Police Fume As Organisers Vow To Shutdown Lagos Tomorrow

Yoruba nation rally: Police fume as group vows to shutdown Lagos Friday

By Ochogwu Sunday

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday said it is currently on red alert to ensure that the planned rally in the state by the popular Yoruba appraisal group is thwarted.

Intelligence revealed that the yoruba were mobilizing for a mega rally in the state on Friday despite the arrest of some yoruba agitators at the July 3 rally which took place at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota.

The police command, in a statement issued and made available to reporters on Thursday evening, urged parents and guardians to warn their children and ward against protesting against the federal government.

“The Command strongly warns against any rally or mass gathering in any part of Lagos State, as such will be tantamount to jeopardising the security system of the country at this moment and expose the participants of the proposed rally and innocent people of Lagos State to avoidable deaths, and other social/economic vices.

“The Police and other security agencies in the state have been on red alert to prevent any unlawful rally and lawlessness in any part of the state, while parents and guardians are urged to warn their children and wards not to involve themselves in any protest which will alter the unity of the country.

“The ugly incident recorded at the Oodua Republic Rally of 3rd July, 2021, at the same area of Ojota, Lagos State, is still fresh in our memories, let alone the massive destruction of lives and properties experienced during the October 2020 End SARS violent protest in Lagos State.”

https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2021/07/15/yoruba-nation-rally-police-fume-as-group-vows-to-shutdown-lagos-friday/%3famp=1