‘You Are Forming If You Can’t Eat Chicken Like My Wife’ – Nigerian Man (Photo)

Samuel Ekundayo: You Are Still Forming If You Can’t Eat Chicken Like My Wife Did While We Were Dating (Photos)

Popular Nigerian preacher and motivational speaker of international repute, based in New Zealand, Dr. Samuel Ekundayo, shared a throwback photo of his wife devouring a piece of chicken in his presence when they were still dating, IgbereTV reports.

Dr Ekundayo, who is popularly called “The Purpose Preacher”, stated on Facebook that couples in relationships who don’t eat chicken the way his wife did are still ‘forming’.

Sharing a throwback photo of his wife eating chicken during a date with him, he wrote;

“If you’re in a relationship and you cannot eat your chicken the way my wife is eating it in this picture, in the presence of her then fiancé (me), just know that you both are still “forming”.

This is one litmus test to know if you both are real or pretending

**See somebody’s long neck**

Someone guess the year…

#RealRelationships

#ThrowbackThursday

#rhemawithdudushewa”

