You Can’t Succeed Outside Your Educational Qualification – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says nobody can succeed outside their educational qualification, hence Nigerians are aware of the priority of education.

Speaking on Thursday during a panel session at the global education summit, in London, United Kingdom, the president said his administration is committed to raising the budget for education by 50 per cent in the next two years, adding that Nigeria will attain 100 per cent budgetary increase by 2025.

He said no Nigerian parent jokes with education, as they are aware that if their children missed the opportunity of being educated, they have missed a lot.

Buhari noted that the population of the country is a challenge for any administration; but despite this, the government and people have realised that education is the starting point for success.

“You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything. Nigerians are acutely aware of the priority of education, and parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children and wards get educated,” Buhari said.

On the panel with Buhari were Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

The presidents spoke on the peculiarities of the education sector in their countries, and how budgetary provisions would be increased to ameliorate the situation.



https://www.thecable.ng/you-cant-succeed-outside-your-educational-qualification-says-buhari-at-global-summit