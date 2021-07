Young Lady Runs Mad This Morning, If You Know Her Please Contact Her People

A young girl has reportedly ran mad this morning.

According to reports gathered from the video monitored by JASPERCHI.COM, she was seen exhibiting madness at Enugu-Port Harcourt express road, Enugu State.

If u know her please please contact her people and don’t forget to share this video for her people to locate her. Thanks.

Watch Video Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ86QErnFC6/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCam6CmFjys